The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Horoscopes

by Abby Hintz, Layout Editor & ID Mag Editor-in-chief
February 12, 2025
Horoscopes

Aries: You should double-check to make sure your phone alarms are set.

Taurus: You’re living life a little too boldly. Good job!

Gemini: Write down another New Year’s resolution, you weren’t able to accomplish your original one.

Cancer: Please, please, please, drink some water, you’re dehydrated, love.

Leo: Maybe rock climbing isn’t for you, but that’s okay, it’s not for everyone.

Virgo: Stop getting distracted while doing homework and focus! We believe in you!

Libra: Should you really be doing that? Really? Think about it.

Scorpio: Maybe you should reach out first or sit and ponder some more.

Sagittarius: Turn on some Just Dance or Wii Fit, you need to get up and dust off from doing homework.

Capricorn: It’s time to pick up another hobby. The other two aren’t working, but that’s okay.

Aquarius: Time to go through that desk drawer you’ve been avoiding, maybe you’ll find your lost student ID in there.

Pisces: Take a deep breath, just because you dropped the eggs doesn’t mean there’s more at the store. (We hope there is anyways)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes: Tough Love: What the Signs Need to Hear This Week
Horoscopes: Tough Love: What the Signs Need to Hear This Week
According to your Zodiac sign, what Muppet are you?
According to your Zodiac sign, what Muppet are you?
Horoscopes: What Can Your Iconic Movie Character Teach You?
Horoscopes: What Can Your Iconic Movie Character Teach You?
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
About the Contributor
Abby Hintz
Abby Hintz, ID Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Simpsonian Layout Editor