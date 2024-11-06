The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Horoscopes

by Clare Veren, Co-Ad and Marketing Manager
November 6, 2024
Horoscopes

Aquarius: You might find yourself struggling with different aspects of your life this week. Ask for help before you need it.

Pisces: Some new relationships may be blossoming for you soon. Jump head-first into something new and exciting!

Aries: You may feel tired this week. Take a nap, go get that takeout you’ve been craving and remember that your mental health matters.

Taurus: Don’t forget to slow down and smell the roses this week. Life may be feeling fast, but don’t forget to appreciate the little things in life.

Gemini: It’s been a tough week. Go get some ice cream with your friends. You deserve it.

Cancer: That person you’ve been texting recently is NOT the one and you know it.

Leo: Stop procrastinating!!! Time to lock in and get those assignments and tasks done that you have been avoiding.

Virgo: Success is surrounding you right now. Have confidence in yourself, and don’t let anything stop you from achieving your current goals.

Libra: Take a second to chill. You have been go, go, go these past couple of weeks. It’s time to realize that you need a night in on the couch.

Scorpio: The stars are aligning in your favor. Have faith that everything will work out the way it’s supposed to.

Sagittarius: Be ready for a tough week. You are one step closer to Thanksgiving break.

Capricorn: Don’t be afraid to talk to people you haven’t interacted with before. You are about to have many fun surprises coming your way.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes as Scents
Horoscopes as Scents
Horoscopes as Mario Kart Characters
Horoscopes as Mario Kart Characters
Horoscopes as ice cream flavors
Horoscopes as ice cream flavors
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
About the Contributor
Clare Veren
Clare Veren, Staff Reporter