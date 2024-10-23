Horoscopes

Aries: This week will likely bring you many struggles. Hold tight to your values and keep trucking on.

Taurus: Your kind nature may be overlooked by others. Continue to appreciate your strength despite them.

Gemini: Your ideas may be brought into question this week. Continue to be yourself and hold to your morals.

Cancer: As it gets cooler outside, remember to cherish the warmth from your friends at home.

Leo: You may feel a little manic this week. Embrace it and let your freak flag fly!

Virgo: Let go of some of your control this week. Instead, find joy in the chaos of life.

Libra: Go touch grass.

Scorpio: As the leaves turn to beautiful shades of red and gold, spend some time under the whispering maples to relax.

Sagittarius: Karma is on its way to get you. Be extra kind this week to combat it.

Capricorn: Call your mom. She misses you.

Aquarius: You worked hard at midterms, get yourself a sweet treat to celebrate. You deserve it.

Pieces: The tide may be dragging you by the hair right now, but remember, you are that fish.