Horoscopes

by Kenzie Van Haaften, Editor-in-chief
October 23, 2024
Horoscopes

Aries: This week will likely bring you many struggles. Hold tight to your values and keep trucking on.

 

Taurus: Your kind nature may be overlooked by others. Continue to appreciate your strength despite them.

 

Gemini: Your ideas may be brought into question this week. Continue to be yourself and hold to your morals.

 

Cancer: As it gets cooler outside, remember to cherish the warmth from your friends at home.

 

Leo: You may feel a little manic this week. Embrace it and let your freak flag fly!

 

Virgo: Let go of some of your control this week. Instead, find joy in the chaos of life.

 

Libra: Go touch grass.

 

Scorpio: As the leaves turn to beautiful shades of red and gold, spend some time under the whispering maples to relax.

 

Sagittarius: Karma is on its way to get you. Be extra kind this week to combat it.

 

Capricorn: Call your mom. She misses you.

 

Aquarius: You worked hard at midterms, get yourself a sweet treat to celebrate. You deserve it.

 

Pieces: The tide may be dragging you by the hair right now, but remember, you are that fish.

About the Contributor
Kenzie Van Haaften
Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Reporter