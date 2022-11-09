Horoscopes

Aries: You will have a tough time forming closer connections in your social circle. Any attempts at bonding will be shut down, but don’t let it affect you. It was never meant to be.

Taurus: Your relationships can bring you great success and working with the perfect person can make your dreams come true. But don’t celebrate yet, you have work to do.

Gemini: This is a time of healing as you leave your safe space for something new and uncertain. Breakups are possible.

Cancer: This is a great time to expand your creative horizons. Find inspiration in everything from your culture to the perspective of those around you. Be inspired by the journey of life.

Leo: Your family may begin to meddle in your love life. If you are considering introducing your partner to your family, you might want to wait a week.

Virgo: Teamwork makes the dream work. If you’re struggling with something, it’s okay to ask for help. Team up with others because it’s easier than doing it alone.

Libra: Spend the week focusing on what’s important to you. Make a list of everything that matters to you and decide how you want to achieve those things.

Scorpio: Your significant relationship could undergo some major shake-ups that could lead to new understandings or go down in flames. Look for solutions rather than conflicts.

Sagittarius: You’ve been a little careless with your health, which might start to catch up with you soon. Allow yourself to rest and heal.

Capricorn: A casual friend could become your bestie this week. The people you connect with right now could really change your life.

Aquarius: Boundaries could be tested, you may need to lay down the law. Either they will respect your boundaries or you’ll have to walk away.

Pisces: You have a lot to do and little time to do it. With everything being dumped on you at once, it’s easy to get confused and frustrated. Take a breath, you will get everything done.