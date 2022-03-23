How to enjoy spring at Simpson

by Mo Marks, Staff ReporterMarch 23, 2022
Lifestyles
Senior Spotlight: Maxie Saceda-Hurt swings through her senior year
Horoscopes
Horoscopes March 24-31
Entertainment
Simpson Productions prepares for ‘energetic’ performance of “Guys and Dolls”
Features
Senior Spotlight: A minor setback for a major comeback
Horoscopes March 3-10
Student-athletes taking advantage of fifth-year opportunity
Senior Spotlight
Senior Spotlight: Luci Swarthout
5 tips for self care
The Russia-Ukraine Conflict 101:
The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper