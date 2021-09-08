Senior Sam Donaldson says Simpson helped him grow personally and professionally

After high school, senior Sam Donaldson–a business management major with minors in management information systems and health services leadership–knew Simpson was the place for him to succeed.

Donaldson is originally from Lenox, Iowa, and attended Lenox High School, where he was involved in football, basketball, track, robotics, and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.

“The main reason I chose Simpson is that it is close to Des Moines and has the major I want. I also really like the size of the campus and the student-to-professor ratio,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson had the opportunity to play for the Simpson football team his freshman year but decided not to continue after tearing his ACL.

“It sucked tearing my ACL. I do miss football, but after quitting, I was able to focus on school and graduate a semester early,” Donaldson said.

During his time at Simpson, he was able to do a work-study position for Dunn Library and is currently the assistant manager at Floor & Décor in West Des Moines.

“I was able to learn and use the management skills I gained at Simpson to quickly get promoted from a sales position to management at Floor & Décor,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson said Simpson helped him grow personally and professionally.

“I was able to learn the power of networking. I have met many great people and made a lot of great friendships that will last forever. I was able to expand my knowledge in the field that I was interested in, along with a lot of other things I didn’t know I was interested in before coming to Simpson,” Donaldson said.

In addition, Donaldson also mentioned two professors that he is very thankful for.

“Monica Lewis and Sarah Davitt kind of were advisors to me even though they weren’t,” he said. “They helped me with a lot at Simpson.”

After college, Donaldson is unsure of his plans, but he is interested in medical equipment sales and hopes to get involved in that field shortly after graduating.

His favorite memories at Simpson were Pfeiffer dates, football camps, and spending time with friends. His advice to an incoming freshman is:

“Have fun, time flies!”