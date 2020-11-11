Ask Millie: Smitten Sally

Dear Millie,

There’s someone on campus I like, but I have no idea if the feelings are reciprocated.

Plus, my friend also really likes that person. I’m not sure what to do- since both I and the person I like will be leaving Simpson within the next year.

Is it worth it to see? Would it hurt my friend? Would it hurt my friend to tell them?

Sincerely,

Smitten Sally

Hey pal,

This sounds like a tough situation to be in. Crushes can be tough, let alone when you and your bestie have your eyes set on the same special someone. It can be hard to know whether or not it’s worth it to risk potentially embarrassing yourself or hurting your friend’s feelings.

If I were in your shoes, I think that I’d discuss this with your friend before making a move. Maybe your friend doesn’t like your crush as much as you think they do. Keeping friendships is important, especially in a time like this. After talking to your friend, reach out to your crush. Who knows, things may be looking up for you.

Something worth considering is if you’re going to regret this or not. After all, you miss all the shots you don’t take. Would you rather live regretting not asking? Or ask and then know what the result is? At least then you don’t have to worry about what could have been. Remember to be confident, be assertive and most of all be yourself! Ask directly, no beating around the bush or hesitating. Tell your friend your feelings, be open, then make a game plan and talk to your crush! But! Don’t overprepare, be genuine. Being yourself is one of the best things you can be.

Yours truly,

Millie