Campus sororities are scouting new members

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Sorority recruitment can be fun, yet meeting so many new people on campus can be overwhelming. Sorority life provides girls with the opportunity to join a sisterhood to become the best versions of themselves and gain new friends.

Recruitment for Pi Beta Phi, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta started at 6 p.m. Friday and continues throughout the weekend. These three sororities are all part of the National Panhellenic Conference organization. Sigma Lambda Gamma, Simpson’s multicultural-based sorority, will only be participating in night one of recruitment and will have its own separate recruitment process.

Anyone is able to go through recruitment and join a sorority, although there is a GPA requirement.

“To go through recruitment, you can be a first-year student, international student, foreign exchange student, transfer student, nontraditional student. No matter where you are in your life’s journey, you can join an organization,” said Kyle Fowler, Greek adviser.

Recruitment gives women the opportunity to learn more about each chapter and help find their home.

“Go into recruitment with an open mind and do not be afraid to ask questions,” said Emily Delanoit, president of Panhellenic Board. “The girls in each chapter love meeting potential new members and would love to answer any questions you have.”

Recruitment involves meeting members of each chapter and visiting each house. It also involves being open minded, confident and true to oneself to find the right fit in a chapter, Pellegrino said.

Participating in recruitment does not mean making a commitment to a sorority. It simply allows women to meet members of each chapter and decide if Greek life is for them.

“There is absolutely no pressure. Recruitment is an amazing way to meet people on campus, no matter if you join Greek life in the end,” Pellegrino said.

There is no commitment until the third night when women sign their cards and accept their bid from a sorority, Fowler said.

“The best and most unique part about joining a sorority is that it’s the most holistic experience you can get on a college campus,” Fowler said. “Sorority life gives you experience with budgets, leadership programs, philanthropic work, service and a sisterhood you might not find in other organizations.”

Sororities can seem daunting or time consuming or as just another club to join. But sorority life is more than just being a part of a club or hanging out with friends.

“Don’t think of being in a sorority as another obligation or something to join. It’s really a support system for everything else our women are passionate about,” Pellegrino said.

Girls in sororities determine for themselves how much time they want to put into it.

“You can choose the amount of time you want to put into your sorority,” Delanoit said. “With that said, if a girl really wants to be in a sorority, I would encourage them to join and work with that house’s leadership board to discuss any potential time conflict.”

“For those who might be nervous, definitely give recruitment a shot,” Fowler said. “Greek life at Simpson is a strong community of members who are supported by their sisterhood or brotherhood to be the best they can be.”

To sign up for recruitment, women can register at scwomensrecruitment.com or contact Vice President of Recruitment, Olivia Pellegrino at [email protected] To sign up for Sigma Lambda Gamma’s recruitment process, message [email protected]

