Play on inclusivity, diversity comes to Simpson this month,

INDIANOLA, Iowa — “They Call Me Q,” a solo play by Qurrat Ann Kadwani, is coming to Simpson College on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in Lekberg Hall. This performance, designed to encourage conversation about diversity, is free and open to the public.

“They Call Me Q” is the story of a girl from Bombay growing up in the Boogie Down Bronx who gracefully seeks balance between cultural pressure and wanting acceptance into the American culture. Along the journey, Qurrat Ann Kadwani transforms into 13 characters that have shaped her life including her parents, Caucasian teachers, Puerto Rican classmates, Indian and African-American friends. Laden with heart and abundant humor, “They Call Me Q” speaks to the universal search for identity experienced by immigrants of all nationalities.

Featured on Fox News, highlighted as a “Woman Who Shapes the Future” on Fox 5 NY, Winner of Best Play Award (Maui Fringe), Best Actress Award (VTG Festival), New York State Assemblyman Award, Bronx Borough President Award, Trailblazer Award by SAIPAF, Cultural Award by AAPICC, Dream Award by SAPNA, Qurrat Ann Kadwani is the first South Asian female to have a solo play produced Off-Broadway which ran for seven months in 2014.

Qurrat Ann Kadwani has won Best Actress, Best Play, Trailblazer, Cultural, State and City awards for her hit college circuit play, “They Call Me Q,” focused on identity and diversity. She is the first South Asian female to have a solo play Off-Broadway in New York City. She was featured on a national interview with Fox News, and Fox 5 NY has deemed her “A Woman Who Shapes the Future” for her portrayal of 13 characters in one hour and her commitment to diversity.

Qurrat has performed almost 150 times in 30 states including at The United Nations. She has also conducted workshops on multiculturalism, acting and writing. She has numerous film, theater, hosting and TV credits, including “Law and Order: SVU,” “What Would You Do?,” “The Blacklist,” “Luke Cage,” “Falling Water,” “Time after Time” and “One Life to Live.”

She is the founding artistic director of eyeBLINK, a multicultural nonprofit arts organization which promotes diversity within educational and entertaining programming. She is the founder of Echoes of Love, an annual fundraiser which raises funds and awareness for suicide prevention organizations with the help of live musicians. She assists with the coordination of A Slice of Hope, an annual national project that spreads hope and joy at homeless shelters with pizza parties and live musicians. Qurrat supports several organizations that promote education for children in poor locations and psychological and career assistance for immigrant women.

This event is sponsored by the following Simpson College groups: Forum, Women’s and Gender Studies Program, Theatre Department, Alpha Psi Omega, The Office of Multicultural and International Students Affairs and The Feminist Club.

