Police charge Indianola man in Des Moines-area bank robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a man in connection with a Des Moines-area bank robbery.

The Des Moines Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Robert Hugen, 41, of Indianola, is charged with second-degree robbery.

Officers were sent around 1:05 p.m. Dec. 22 to the Wells Fargo Bank at 4505 Douglas Ave. on reports of a robbery.

Police said Hugen handed a note to the bank teller, stating he was armed and demanded money, though no weapon was displayed. The teller complied, and Hugen left the scene.

Police said the bank teller described the robber as wearing a layer of makeup that attempted to lighten his complexion.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bail.

Hugen is a 1998 graduate of Simpson College, according to his LinkedIn page.

