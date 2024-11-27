The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Review

Last week, I upgraded from my iPhone 12 to the new iPhone 16 Pro, and it’s been a week of exploring features I never thought I needed. Apple’s latest phone brings some serious upgrades, from an advanced artificial intelligence system to a redesigned camera experience. Here’s how it compares to my old iPhone and what I’ve discovered so far.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 Pro is Apple Intelligence, a personal AI system built right into the phone. It goes beyond simple autocorrect—it can rewrite your texts until the tone and wording are perfect, summarise transcripts, or even condense selected text with just a tap.

What impressed me the most was how this feature protects privacy. Everything it does happens on the device, meaning it’s aware of personal information without ever collecting it. Compared to my iPhone 12, which lacked any real AI features beyond basic autocorrect.

The iPhone 16 Pro added Camera Control, a slider on the bottom right side of your phone. With Camera Control, you can adjust settings like exposure or depth of field just by sliding your finger. Switching between lenses or zooming in is smoother than ever, letting you frame the perfect shot without fumbling through menus.

When I compare this to the iPhone 12, the difference is huge. On the 12, adjusting these settings was slower and less intuitive, often requiring multiple taps. The new design makes photography feel professional yet easy, and it’s one of the features I’ve used the most so far.

The new Action Button is also one of my favorite additions. It’s a small button on the side of the phone that you can customize to launch your favorite feature. By pressing and holding, you can switch to Silent Mode, open an app, set an alarm, or even order your go-to coffee drink. I’ve kept mine set to Silent Mode because it’s the feature I use the most, but the possibilities are endless.

At the heart of the iPhone 16 Pro is the A18 chip, which is built specifically for Apple Intelligence and advanced camera features. Apple says it’s two generations ahead of the A16 chip found in the iPhone 15—and compared to my old iPhone 12, it is a massive difference.

Every task feels faster, whether I’m opening apps, editing photos, or watching Netflix. Even with all this power, the A18 is efficient enough to extend battery life significantly, which brings me to another major improvement.

Battery life is one of the most noticeable upgrades. Apple designed the iPhone 16 Pro to include a larger battery and paired with the A18 chip’s efficiency, it can handle up to 22 hours of video playback. For me, that means I don’t have to charge my phone every night like I did with the iPhone 12.

It’s a relief not to have to charge my phone every night, but there’s one downside to the new iPhone 16 Pro: Apple’s switch to the USB-C charging cable. As someone who’s used Apple products for years, I’ve collected plenty of Lightning cables, so this change has been a major inconvenience. Having to replace all my chargers has been the biggest adjustment with this upgrade.

The iPhone 16 Pro is still a massive step forward, especially compared to my old iPhone 12. The Apple Intelligence system feels like having a personal assistant, the camera upgrades make every photo look incredible, and the improved battery life keeps me connected all day. For anyone looking for a new phone, this might be the upgrade you have been waiting for.