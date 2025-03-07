Loving Libby: A Review of The Libby App

If you’ve been in Dunn Library recently, you may have seen stickers and flyers advocating that Simpson College students download the Libby app.

But what is Libby, and why should you download it? If you don’t already know, then you are likely the exact target audience for this app.

According to the Libby website, “Libby is a free app where you can enjoy eBooks, digital audiobooks, and magazines from your public library.” The app is free and compatible with more than 22,000 public and academic libraries, including our very own Dunn Library. Simpson students can also get a public library card to access the Indianola Public Library’s Libby.

To get started, download the app, enter your Simpson login information and select the MOBIUS Consortium—the library system Dunn Library operates under.

Once it’s set up, the rest is self-explanatory. You can download and use millions of titles from the comfort of your room, all without stepping inside the library.

If you love reading but don’t want to spend a fortune on books, the Libby app is a game-changer. Developed by OverDrive, Libby allows users to borrow eBooks, audiobooks and magazines from their local libraries at no cost.

Need scholarly sources for a paper but unsure how to navigate the library? While learning to use the library resources is valuable, Libby offers a very convenient alternative.

The Libby app allows you to search for keywords and filter the database for exactly what you are looking for.

Your schoolwork just got so much easier.

In addition to academic titles, Libby provides access to non-scholarly fiction and non-fiction titles through Dunn Library and any participating public library.

Libby has an easy-to-use design that makes borrowing books effortless. Searching for titles is easy, and you can browse by genre, new releases or what’s trending. The app also lets you sample books before borrowing, which is a nice touch.

The app offers personalized recommendations in a variety of ways. The “Explore” and “What’s New” sections highlight new and trending picks at the library you are in. The app offers curated lists, which include staff picks, seasonal selections and themed media. Additionally, it recommends its reader titles that are related to previous searches and reads of a particular genre, author or popularity.

All of these tools make the app fully intuitive and effortless when it comes to reading or spicing up your papers.

The only drawback is that digital copies of each title are limited, requiring users to place holds and join waitlists—a similar process to that of the physical library.

I am a member of my hometown library back in Montana. After downloading the app, I signed into my hometown library with my library card credentials. Now, I read virtually for free, downloading books off Libby onto my Kindle.

Whether you like to read or not, you can’t beat free.

And if you’ve wanted to get into reading, now’s your chance because this resource is free to every Simpson student, as is a library card to any other public library that would get you similar access to new media.

The app’s ease of use, wide selection and no-cost access make it a fantastic resource for college students. As a full-time student focused on academics, downloading the Libby app is simply a no-brainer.