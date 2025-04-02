Selena Gomez’s new album, “I Said I Love You First,” fails to live up to its predecessor

Gomez released her fourth studio album on March 21 with her producer turned fiance, Benny Blanco. This is not their first collaboration, as he has helped her produce many hit songs, including “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” Blanco, a vetted producer, has worked with many big artists such as Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd.

Gomez’s last album, “Rare,” was released in 2020 with the lead single “Lose You To Love Me.” It’s also worth mentioning that “Lose You To Love Me” was Gomez’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and is her highest-charting single in the US. Since then, Gomez has created her own beauty line, became a billionaire and starred in an Oscar-nominated movie. “Rare” is unlike a lot of the music we see today, which is focused primarily on self-love.

However, Gomez’s newest album seems to lack the magic touch both Gomez and Blanco have proved they have. By the album name and the promo, you’d assume it would be the story of Blanco and Gomez; however, it seems to focus on Gomez’s past relationships. “Don’t Take It Personally” and “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten” are two of the most popular songs on the album, and both appear to be about exes. It seems to be more about moving on from past relationships. The album is, at most, a loose story of how Blanco and Gomez fell in love—tied in with a couple of digs toward exes.

The album is very slow and calming. It has a dreamy, almost nostalgic feel to it. The last half of the album is slower than the first half and blends together in a rather repetitive way. There’s an odd spoken word interlude titled “Do You Wanna Be Perfect” that is out of place from the rest of the album. Though the album has some faults, I do not think it is Gomez’s worst or even a bad album. I just don’t think it’s her best work.

Overall, the production and the vocals are amazing, but the delivery is a little bland and lackluster. The singles were underwhelming, as Blanco and Gomez decided to release “Scared of Loving You” and then “Call Me When You Break Up” as the singles.

Call me biased, but as a known Gracie Abrams stan, one of my favorite songs on the album is “Call Me When You Break Up.” It’s catchy, has a nice beat and can easily pass the time during a car ride. However, I won’t be the first to admit it lacks lyricism and is poor in comparison to Selena’s other singles. “Call Me When You Break Up” can not hold a candle to “Lose You To Love Me.”

My second favorite song on the album is “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten.” It features a vicious chorus: “You’re so embarrassing / Go cry where no one’s watching / I can’t imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten?” It’s been making waves online as it’s widely rumored to be about Justin and Hailey Bieber.

While the album has a few standouts, it ultimately lacks the emotional depth and lyrical power that made “Rare” such a good album. Gomez and Blanco’s chemistry is evident in the production, but the storytelling leaves a lot to the imagination. For an artist who has consistently evolved and pushed boundaries, this album feels like a step back. Perhaps with her next project, Gomez will recapture the vulnerability and authenticity that made her previous work so impressionable. Until then, “I Said I Love You First” is a nice listen but not one that leaves a lasting impression.