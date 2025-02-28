Greek Life at Simpson College: A Life-Changing Experience

Greek Life at Simpson College isn’t just about the sweatshirt or social experience—it is more than that. Greek Life is about finding your people, gaining leadership skills and making memories that last a lifetime. People might have misconceptions about what going Greek is—it’s a cult, too much money, not the right environment or it’s just dumb. There is such a deeper meaning within this community. It’s about stepping up for your chapter, giving back to the community and building genuine friendships. Whether it’s leading chapter meetings, organizing events or having a support system always there for you, Greek Life is an experience that truly changes a person for the better.

The biggest takeaways from Greek Life are personal development and growth. From the moment you become a member of any chapter on campus, you are surrounded by people who support and push you to be the best version of yourself. Greek Life teaches communication skills and time management, pushing you out of your comfort zone.

Most importantly, it is a space to discover yourself. You learn real-life skills, like what kind of leader you are, what values matter most and how to balance fun with responsibilities. From helping with events, tabling for philanthropy, giving a presentation at chapter or simply balancing Greek Life with school, Greek Life shapes you as a person in unexpected ways.

Giving back is the heart of any Greek organization. Every chapter is involved with philanthropy. It is not about the service hours—it’s about making a difference and bringing members together for a good cause. It could be a small event within the community or a campus-wide fundraiser, but it ingrains a lifelong commitment to helping others for the good of our world.

Being in Greek Life inspires academic success. Chapters have GPA requirements that push members to strive for greatness within their classes. The support within the chapter motivates studying, working on projects or writing papers. With Simpson being a smaller college, members can help others with classes they have previously taken and share textbooks and insights with them.

Greek Life brings tradition and significance to campus, from Greek Week to formal and campus-wide events. These events and experiences are more than just having fun; they create connections with people and other chapters on campus. Greek Life is a welcoming and inclusive community that connects the campus.

Coming into Simpson College, I had no friends, confidence or leadership skills. I was the shy girl on a journey to find herself. I stepped out of my shell and tried something outside my comfort zone; I pledged Pi Beta Phi. I was so nervous about what I got myself into I wanted to drop the day I became a member. I stuck with it, which is the best thing I could have done for myself.

Not only have I met my lifelong friends, but I have also truly found myself as a young adult in this chaotic world. The leadership skills I gained have gotten me so far in my professional career, and I couldn’t be more thankful. When I joined, I never thought I would be where I am or even the chapter president, but here I am. I am no longer the shy girl with no friends, confidence or leadership. Greek Life saved me.