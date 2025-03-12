Rob’s Response to “To Be Frank”- Why Iowa is actually better than Wisconsin

Other midwest states often see Iowa as less than or inferior to them. However, in Wisconsin’s case, it is just an example of “Little Brother Syndrome,” which is when there is a one-sided competition between two parties in which the superior side, Iowa, does not see the other as competitive to them in any way.

Frank mentioned how Wisconsin has many lakes that provide great opportunities “year-round.” Although boating may be fun on a lake, it is much more enjoyable to go boating on one of the two rivers bordering Iowa’s eastern and western sides. There may be a few select lakes that are good for ice skating in the winter in Wisconsin, but for the most part, they are more of a waste of space during those freezing months.

Speaking of freezing months, winters are abysmal up north in Wisconsin. Temperatures in the Badger State often average below ten degrees in the winter, while Iowa averages remain in the teens and low twenties. If you think Iowa winters are brutal, spend a day up in Wisconsin, and down here will feel like paradise.

The food category is the only one in which Wisconsin beats out Iowa. Cheese curds, Culver’s butterburgers and brats are superior to Iowa sweet corn and Maid Rites. Although Iowa sweet corn is the best in the country, nothing beats a quality Wisconsin cheese curd.

The absence of a pro sports team is actually what makes sports in Iowa so unique. This creates both a more fun atmosphere during professional sporting events and an even better college sports scene. Although Division III sports may be better in Wisconsin, I have never met a fan of any Wisconsin DIII school who did not attend the college or was related to someone who went there. DIII sports in Iowa bring communities such as Indianola, Waverly and Storm Lake together to cheer for their home team. On the DI side, the four universities in Iowa would go 4-0 if matched up with the comparable schools in Wisconsin.

The thing that separates Iowa the most from Wisconsin is the Iowa State Fair. The Wisconsin State Fair seems like a roadside attraction compared to the Iowa State Fair. Iowa’s state fair is over double the size of Wisconsin’s and uses every square foot in the best way possible. Iowa is also the only state with a law that prohibits schools from starting while the state fair is in progress.

Being from Dubuque, I have crossed the Wisconsin border many times and will say it is not a bad state. Iowa is just a big brother to Wisconsin, whereas Wisconsin might do some things better, such as food, but overall, Iowa just does things better.