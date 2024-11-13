Beyond Red Versus Blue

The 2024 general election has come and gone and has left many stewing over what the next four years will look like for the United States. Young adults everywhere are reflecting on their first time exercising their right to vote.

When the presidential election rolls around every four years, the minds of many Americans resort to the battle of red versus blue. Which party will take control of the Senate, House and the bigger question, which party will win the presidency?

In the race for control, long months of political advertisements and campaigning bring a great deal of stress and anxiety among American voters.

According to the American Psychological Association, “More than 7 in 10 adults reported the future of our nation (77%) as a significant source of stress in their lives, making it the most common source of significant stress in this year’s survey.”

For many Simpson students, this is the first time they have exercised their right to vote in the general election. With that came great significance and responsibility.

First-year students Taylor Klobassa, Cammi Smith, and Abbey McGuire headed out to the polls Tuesday afternoon to cast their ballots in their very first election.

Smith felt the pressure and importance of getting out to vote but also had some additional fear. “My parents put a lot of pressure on me to vote, because they wanted me to get my voice out there. But also like my friends, I don’t want them to see me any differently because of the way I voted,” Smith said.

“I know there was a lot of controversy about certain sides, so I feel like going into it I had to have a clear head on which side I wanted to lean on,” Smith said. “Peer pressure gets really hard sometimes, so I just stick to my beliefs.”

As Klobassa reflected on her first general election, she realized the significance of her right to vote and the importance of staying current with politics. “I feel like it definitely makes a difference when we are able to vote,” Klobassa said. “Now in college, we are able to vote and I feel like I will definitely put my head more into the news and understand what is happening.”

Senior Zach Truitt felt overwhelmed heading into the vote as this was also his first general election. “Honestly, I was a little nervous because it was my first time. I didn’t know how the process went,” Truitt said. After handing in his ballot, Truitt realized his role as an American citizen. “Honestly, I don’t have any fears because I did my part and whatever happens, happens.”

Sophomore Sam Jones stressed the importance of educating yourself and exercising your right to vote. “It matters, everybody should care because these people are going to be setting laws and running our country, so why wouldn’t you care?” Jones said.

As 2024 winds down to its final month, various emotions are held by Americans all over. The beginning of President Trump’s second presidential term is the beginning of something beyond what it is painted up to be. It is the beginning of the next generation of voters making their voices heard while learning the importance of staying politically educated and realizing the importance of exercising the right they were given to vote in our democracy.

Students worried or struggling with anxiety due to the election can reach out to counseling services by calling 515-961-1332 or by emailing [email protected].