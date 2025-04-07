The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

SCTV 4/6/2025

by Maddie Hays
April 7, 2025
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SCTV
SCTV 3/13/2025
SCTV 3/6/2025
SCTV 2/27/2025
SCTV 2/20/2025
SCTV 2/13/2025
SCTV 2/6/2025
About the Contributor
Maddie Hays
Maddie Hays, SCTV Co-Anchor