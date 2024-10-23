Dancing with the Stars: Dedication Night Review

This season of Dancing with the Stars is loaded with competition, resulting in a shattered single episode voting record. Last night’s Dedication Night episode marked the halfway point of season 33. This week each of the stars chose an individual in their life they would like to honor in their performance. This week tends to hold breakthrough performances as each of the stars pours time and effort into perfecting a memorable and meaningful performance. This year’s Dedication Night was filled with emotion and a few surprises.

To kick off the evening Disney star, Chandler Kinney, performed a contemporary routine to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack, dedicating the dance to her mother. Kinney earned a score of 32 out of 40. A bit underscored in my opinion considering the beauty of the performance. Kinney has been a front runner for the majority of the season but found herself in a four-way tie for 4th place last night.

Following Kinney were U.S. Olympic gymnast, Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner, Rylee Arnold. Nedoroscik performed an Argentine Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes, dedicating his performance to men’s gymnastics. Earning a score of 33 out of 40, Nedoroscik and Arnold placed third on the evening.

The third performance of the night gave fans a pleasant surprise. Former NFL football star, Danny Amendola performed a contemporary to “Unsteady” by X Ambassadors with his partner Witney Carson. Amendola dedicated his dance to his college football coach, Mike Leach, who passed in 2022. The jaw-dropping performance earned a 36 out of 40, Amendola’s highest score yet, seating him at the top of the leaderboard tied for first place.

Professional basketball player, Dwight Howard, performed a rumba with his partner Daniella Karagach, to his very own song “Shoot for the Stars”, dedicating his performance to his five children. A sweet embrace between Howard and his children followed the performance. Howard earned a score of 29 out of 40, placing him at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Reality television star, Phaedra Parks along with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, performed a Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion. Dancing for her mother, Parks earned a 32 out of 40, placing her in a four-way tie for 5th place.

A break from contestant performances brought judge Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley, to the floor. This performance was emotional and absolutely breathtaking. This empowering performance marked Hayley’s return to the ballroom following her near-death experience and emergency surgery last December. Hough underwent an emergency medical procedure after experiencing seizures and brain bleeds. Doctors were unsure of her survival and doubted her ability to be the same person she was before her surgery. Hough’s miraculous recovery and return made for a stunning performance, I highly encourage you to watch it if you haven’t yet.

Following the Houghs’ performance was model and actress, Brooks Nader, performing a salsa to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. Nader dedicated her dance to her three younger sisters who also made an appearance in the performance. Tied with three other couples, Nader earned a 32 out of 40.

Bachelor Star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson performed a Viennese waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, dedicated to Graziadei’s fiance. Graziadei’s significant improvement has placed him at the top of the leaderboard for the second week in a row, earning a 36 out of 40.

Olympian, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten danced a rumba to “My Way” by Yseult, dedicating her performance to the U.S. Women’s National Rugby Team. Redeeming herself from last week’s performance, Maher earned a 32 out of 40, tying her with three other couples.

In the final performance of the evening, Bachelorette, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber performed a foxtrot to “The Archer” by Taylor Swift, whom the dance was dedicated to. Tran also tied with three other couples with a score of 32 out of 40.

A surprising, but accepted elimination sent home Brooks & Gleb. Their performance was not enough to win over fan votes. Many fans were also very confused about how her dance was a dedication, and also angry it followed such a sentimental performance by the Houghs’. Next week’s theme is Disney Night and as the number of contestants winds down, this season is going to see one of the most competitive finales possibly ever.