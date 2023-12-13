Heating up on the hardwood

Leadership, positivity, and hard work are some of the main focuses of the Simpson women’s basketball team. The team is coming off a 16-11 record from the 2022-2023 year, and they are looking to get better each day.

“So far this season, we aren’t performing how I know we can,” said fifth-year Cassie Nash. “We are currently very up and down, and some of our losses are mainly from us beating ourselves by not doing the little things.”

The team has started their season with a record of 4-4 and looking to improve. One of the biggest differences for this team compared to the last couple of years is the leadership they have had so far this season.

“As a team, last year was kind of a building year for us as we had lost so many girls from the previous season, and we were really young,” Nash said.“This year, girls have fit into their roles and have experience, as well as know the expectations of the program, so we just want to continue to grow to be the best we can be.”

Cassie Nash currently leads the team in assists and blocked shots

Head coach of the women’s team, Brian Niemuth, is excited about this year and has high hopes the team can finish in the top three in the ARC at the end of the season.

“I think success comes from everyone playing together,” junior guard Shaniah Temple elaborates. “It isn’t a single-person sport. We excel when we play a full 40 minutes together.”

Temple is a starting guard and is one of the best on the team in free throw shooting with 73.7%.

The women look to have another conference title run as they did in seasons past, hoping for another shot to go dancing in the national tournament.

The women’s team isn’t the only one getting underway as athletics breaks into the winter season.

The men’s basketball team is off to a 4-4 start, dropping their first two conference play games against Central and Coe. The men look to improve past their 12-12 record last season by relying on their offensive and defensive players.

“We started the non-conference schedule well but have struggled in conference,” junior Jack Hutchinson said. “All that matters is how we finish.”

Hutchinson suffered a major injury to his, cutting last season short.

“It is difficult coming off a year where I was hurt the entire time,” he said. “I have not been able to shoot a basketball since mid-June, so I have been working on the basics.”

Hutchinson was only able to play in two games the previous season, and he has already made an impact on the court this season with a free throw percentage of 88.9 and a three-point percentage of 37.5.

Head coach of the men’s team, Brad Bjorkgren, is entering year nine with the Storm and is looking for his first conference title.

“Our conference is really competitive top to bottom. We want to make the conference tournament and win it,” junior Caden Rehmeier said. “Ultimately, this can give us a chance to make the national tournament.”

Rehmeier has recorded 8 blocks and 55 rebounds, both leading the team.

“Personally, I define success on how the team is performing,” Rehmeier said.“Even if I have a good game individually, the only goal I have going into games is getting the win.”

Both teams look to make school history by adding another conference title for their program, Ultimately looking to become the very first national basketball champion for Simpson College.