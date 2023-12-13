The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
SCTV 12/13/23
by Sam Hying and Aaron Wilkins December 13, 2023

SCTV 12/06/23
December 7, 2023

The women’s basketball team is starting off their season strong 4-4, 2-1 American Rivers.
Heating up on the hardwood
by Alex Boyle, Staff Reporter • December 6, 2023

Leadership, positivity, and hard work are some of the main focuses of the Simpson women’s basketball team. The team is coming off a 16-11 record...

Fall sports in the rearview mirror

by Caleb Geer, Ad Manager & Website Editor
December 6, 2023
%E2%80%9CI+believe+we+have+made+significant+progress+with+our+fall+sports+programs%2C%E2%80%9D++Director+of+Athletics+Marty+Bell+said+in+a+statement+to+The+Simpsonian.
Abby Hintz
“I believe we have made significant progress with our fall sports programs,” Director of Athletics Marty Bell said in a statement to The Simpsonian.

New coaches, broken records and championship runs all made headlines this fall as Storm Athletics stepped into a new age.

Most notably this season, after hiring new Head Football Coach Reed Hoskins, Storm football improved to a record of 3-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play over their single-win season just a year ago. 

Fifth-year wide receiver Reed Worth used his final season to set program records in both career touchdowns (35) and receiving yards (3,265). 

Worth, fellow senior Wyatt Schaben and sophomore CJ Hangartner were all selected to the All-American Rivers Conference team. 

Soccer remained a bright spot for the Storm as the women’s team went 16-3-2 and advanced to the NCAA DIII Tournament by way of an at-large bid. This marked the second time in program history that the team had made it to the tournament. The historical season ultimately came to a close in the second round as the team fell 3-1 to Wis.-La-Crosse. 

With a stacked roster, the team had five get all-conference recognition. Senior Julia Wagoner was named Defensive MVP, with fellow seniors Hailey Kowzan, Lani Mears and Cassie Nash all securing First Team honors. Sophomore Brissa Valadez also secured First Team recognition, with Jordyn Foelske rounding out the bunch as an Honorable Mention.

Men’s soccer finished 7-10-1, ending their season in the ARC Tournament First Round. 

The team had four players tabbed for all-conference recognition, with junior Espoire Nkomezi, senior Matt Hasken and freshman Zach Kline grabbing Honorable Mention titles. Senior Ronaldo Ordaz received the team’s highest honors with a First Team designation.

Cross-country had a phenomenal fall as the program began its season regionally ranked. Both the men and the women ranked in the top 10 on the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Midwest Regional Preseason Rankings. 

The cross-country season ended with three runners heading to the NCAA DIII Championships. These runners included fifth-year seniors Ean Warrick and Spencer Moon and senior Lara Kallem. Kallem, who finished 131st of 293, was the first woman Storm runner to make it to this level of competition in almost 15 years. For the men, the perennial stud Moon finished 94th in a field just short of 300 in his third national meet, while Warrick found a placing of 167th.

Women’s volleyball also had a solid season this fall as they made their way to the ARC Semifinals, which they dropped to Dubuque. The team had three all-conference recipients, with freshman Emily Williams receiving a first-team nod and sophomore Peyton Mitchell and senior Iman Ghalibaf receiving honorable mentions. 

“I believe we have made significant progress with our fall sports programs,”  Director of Athletics Marty Bell said in a statement to The Simpsonian. “The success we enjoyed with our women’s soccer and cross-country teams reaching the NCAA postseason is the standard of excellence we are striving for.

“We had an unprecedented 10 consecutive weeks with at least one Storm athlete earning player of the week honors from the conference. Additionally, we had a school record: 75 fall sport athletes received A-R-C Academic All-Conference recognition. My expectation is to carry this momentum forward with our winter and spring sports and continue to build on our Simpson Athletics culture and success.”

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
The women’s basketball team is starting off their season strong 4-4, 2-1 American Rivers.
Heating up on the hardwood
The Storm JV Rocket League, which is now NACE West-Central Conference Rocket League Champions, is a team composed solely of freshmen. Pictured left to right are Nick Sloan (King Dripp), Hayden Lee (XDocz), Kori Murphy Jr. (JUNBUG04iii) and Spencer Krantz (Wiz_Tix)
Esports win Unified Award at MEC Competition
Going into the season, Worth knew he was close to breaking the records, and while he made it a goal for the season, he said it wasn’t the whole purpose of the year.
Reed Worth: Going down in record books
The womens soccer team had their best start to a season since 1999.
Triumph on the Turf: Stellar Season for Women's Soccer
Men’s wrestler Kovaleski went 3-1 in the tournament and says that wrestling in the practice room is helping build strategies.
Simpson wrestlers make the podium
Women’s soccer earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
Women’s soccer earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
More in Top Stories
Jeremy Griffin poses in his office with his most recently published book.
Professor Jeremy Griffin to receive a Hudson Prize for his writing
“I was not fully prepared for Iowa weather when I first moved onto campus and didn’t know how to layer properly,” said Nina Ortiz, a senior from Texas.
A winter weather advisory for out-of-state students
Angel Soto has been around music since he was four years old, and through hardwork and dedication he hopes to surround himself with the art form as long as he can.
Angel Soto: Musician in the Making
PRIDEs 2nd annual gender-affirming clothing drive
PRIDE's 2nd annual gender-affirming clothing drive
Cade Clark as Little Red, Max Myers as Jack, Olivia Di Bari as Cinderella and Aaron Scholes as Cinderella’s Prince.
Go 'Into The Woods' with Simpson Productions this weekend
The Beatles first gained popularity in the early 1960s, now they’re topping the charts again 60 years later
Review: The Beatles' new single
About the Contributors
Caleb Geer, Ad Manager & Website Editor
Abby Hintz, ID Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Layout Editor

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2023 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest