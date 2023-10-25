The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

SCTV 10/25/23
by Sam Hying and Aaron WilkinsOctober 25, 2023

Born from a 1973 stage musical, “Rocky Horror” has become one of the longest-running theatrical releases in film history, and it has never quite lost that sense of camp.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is stopping in Iowa
by Jenna Prather, Editor-in-Chief • October 25, 2023

There’s a light over at the Capitol Theater, and it’s playing The Rocky Horror Picture Show. For those not quite over Halloween after...

Although this event is athletics department-oriented, non-athletes are more than welcome to help out. It is open to everyone, and SAAC’s goal is to “create a welcoming environment for all to enjoy.”
Join SAAC for Trunk-or-Treat
by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter • October 25, 2023

Post-COVID has brought many great events to campus, including Simpson College’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee’s (SAAC) Trunk or Treat...

Simpson Students Celebrate Spooky Season

(say that three times, fast)
by Chloe Peck, News Editor
October 25, 2023
This+Indianola+house+is+ready+for+Halloween.
Chloe Peck
This Indianola house is ready for Halloween.

In typical American fashion, we have turned a one-day holiday into a month-long event, but I am definitely not complaining. As someone who loves “spooky season” just as much as the next ghoul, I decided to travel around campus and see what everyone else was up to this month. 

“Haunted housing is always the first thing that comes to mind when I think of October and Halloween,” first-year Jalayna Shipley said. “I think it’s because when I was in high school, we always did this thing called haunted hallways, and the upperclassmen used money raised at after-prom to decorate the halls and scare the younger kids.” 

Fun traditions such as this one are what keep the holiday spirit alive, and I loved getting to hear how other cities in Iowa celebrated Halloween. 

“In my hometown, we have a parade where small businesses hand out candy, and everyone wears their costumes. I used to love it when I was younger, but now that I have kind of grown out of it, I go with my little sister, and she loves it,” first-year Adriana Ramos said. 

In my experience, the best memories surrounding a holiday always involve getting together with other people — whether it’s family, friends or fellow members of your community — nothing keeps traditions going like sharing them with those around you. 

Almost everyone I chatted with had their own stories of hanging out with friends or family, and how they celebrated Halloween as kids or even as adults.

Junior Abby Jennings said, “I plan to go trick-or-tricking with my fiance, Angel, and her younger siblings, who are four and six. We are dressing up as Mario and Princess Peach this year, so I’m excited, and it should be really fun.” 

You are never too old to join in the celebration, and sophomore Maxwell Wearmouth-Gweah wholeheartedly agrees. “My group of friends actually planned a murder mystery game this year. So everyone will be given their own role, and we have to solve our friend’s murder — it will basically be like a big game of Clue,” he said. 

While Wearmouth-Gweah is starting a new tradition with his friend group, junior Anna Schewe continued one of her own, “For the past 6 or 7 years, me and my friends from high school get together during October and have a bonfire at my house. We just did it last week over fall break, it’s always really fun,” she said. 

With Halloween next Tuesday, the end of the spooky season is underway. Here are some recommendations from your fellow classmates on how to spend the rest of your October: 

Movies: Fear Street, Friday the 13th, Halloweentown, The Strangers.

Activities: Bonfire, pumpkin patch, DIY your own costume, carving pumpkins.

Haunted houses: Sleepy Hollow Scream Park, Mayhem in Ottumwa, Linn’s Haunted House.

Costume ideas: Phineas & Ferb, Barbie & Ken, The Little Mermaid, Beetlejuice.
