Men’s basketball off to successful start

The men’s basketball team is looking forward to coming together for the new season.

Men’s Basketball faced the University of South Dakota for their exhibition game in the pre-season. While they lost, the opportunity to face a Division I team let them prepare for this year’s games.

Coach Brad Bjorkgren feels like the pre-season games helped the team learn a lot about themselves and working together.

“I’m really excited for the guys that are coming back from last year’s team, and feel really good about our newcomers and excited to see what they can do this year,” Bjorkgren said.

Bjorkgren has hopes for the team to improve every game leading up to the conference games in February. In the meantime, players practice for around 2 ½ hours a day for six days a week. Players have also been doing workouts on their own both on and off season. He also felt that their scuffle with the University of South Dakota was a “good experience for our guys.”

The new gym has provided players with a fresh place to practice. Caden Rehmeier, sophomore power forward, feels like the new court is an improvement to their old one.

“I’m very excited to play on it,” Rehmeier said.

The preseason allowed the team to come together and get back into the game. Rehmeier felt that the important part of the pre-season was learning how his teammates play and communicating with each other. On top of this, it was a good way for them to get “used to the speed of the game again.”

Junior Marcus McCray, forward, is happy with the way the year is turning out.

“[I’m] feeling pretty confident in the team,” McCray said.

After the preseason game, he felt as though they have all improved since last year. While he wants to work more on his dribbling and shooting, McCray hopes that the team keeps working together and staying together as they push through the season.

With this year’s experienced players, McCray believes that the newcomers “fit right in with the team.” Rehmeier is also excited to see the new transfers and faces on the team. He feels like the team has improved from last year.

Coach Bjorkgren said, “We hope it continues on during the conference tournament and regionals.”

On Nov. 8, the team defeated Faith Baptist Bible 106-81 in a dominant season opener. The men’s team next plays the Fontbonne University Griffins at home on Nov. 12. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m.