Men’s and Women’s basketball preseason

Both teams are looking to improve with the women having made a deep tournament run last year.

Men’s and women’s basketball are preparing for the new season with weightlifting and pickup games. Both teams have been unable to use the court in Cowles Fieldhouse for the entirety of preseason.

Fifth-year senior Chris Honz said preseason this year has been different compared to ones in the past, but he is ready to get back on the court.

“We only have one gym because Cowles is under construction,” Honz said. “We’re able to still use Hopper between a few teams. Even though it’s a busy schedule we still try to play pickup and get shots up whenever we can.”

Honz also said the team has been lifting three times a week. “We’re doing some great workouts with our coaches Sam [Schmitz] and Chinch [Matt Costenson-Segura]. Everyone’s just trying to get better with and without each other.”

The Storm plays their first game at home on November 8 against Faith Baptist Bible College. Honz said the preparation for this season started after the final game last year.

“Our coach always meets with us at the end of the year and talks about how we think the previous season went. We all knew that the previous season was not how we wanted it to go. We talked about what we could do individually to make our team better.”

The men’s basketball team is returning nearly all of last year’s team and Honz said team chemistry is what will be the difference from last year.

“Previous years we had two or three guys that would help lead us. I think people stepping up to be leaders, including myself, can be better this year. Playing confidently was also a thing we were missing and trusting ourselves and each other on the court.”

Junior Haley Rasmussen plays for the women’s basketball team and said that preseason has been different for her too.

“Pickup is different this year because there’s only one gym, so we have to share with the men’s team and volleyball. We have to go in two different groups, which is good and bad. We mix up the groups, so we get to play with everyone.”

Rasmussen said the team’s postseason last year has helped them in their preparation this year.

“The next day after our last game we were focused on next season. We started postseason lifts and pickup and through the summer, if you were here, you would do the lifts. When we moved onto campus we jumped right into it because we were preparing all summer.”

The women’s basketball team won their second consecutive A-R-C title last season. Rasmussen said she’s grateful to have been able to learn from last year’s seniors.

“They set the expectations of what Simpson women’s basketball is. We all know those expectations so we’re setting that high standard for those incoming freshmen so that we are on the same level as last year.”

The men and women will both be looking to improve upon last year as the new season approaches.