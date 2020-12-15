Marty Bell announced as Simpson’s new director of athletics

Simpson College announced today that Marty Bell will become Simpson’s new director of athletics taking over from Keith Hackett, who served as interim athletics director starting August 2020.

“Marty Bell is a terrific fit for Simpson athletics,” President Marsha Kelliher said in an email. “He has tremendous leadership and administrative experience in collegiate athletics and will work to ensure the success of our student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom.”

According to the email sent out by Kelliher this morning, Bell will be introduced to campus on Jan. 4.

Bell has been vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Quincy University during the last six years. He has also been directing the athletic program at the university for the past 13 years.

Before Bell was an athletic director he served as the head of Quincy’s men’s basketball coach from 2003-17. He has also served on coaching staffs at Drake University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Lock Haven University and the University of South Carolina.

“I am overwhelmingly excited about this opportunity,” Bell said in an email. “I was so impressed with everyone I met during my interview. Having good people to work with every day creates a strong foundation for success. With President Kelliher’s vision and leadership and her plans for the future, I am eager to get to work. Athletics is an integral part of her vision and we will work together to ensure we elevate Simpson College to the best institution possible for its students, faculty and staff.”