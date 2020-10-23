Health concerns lead to a vegan lifestyle

Students are starting to adopt a vegetable-based diet due to the concern of the environment, animal rights and health changes.

Veganism was first implemented in 1944, about 100 years after a vegetarianism society was founded in England in the 1800s.

Anastasia Facio, a junior at Simpson College, says that she chose the vegan diet because dairy and other animal products were making her sick.

“I was visiting the doctor weekly and after an allergy test and other research this was the best option,” said Facio.

Facio has been vegan for three years now. The upkeep of her diet is sometimes more difficult than it should be at Simpson. Food items that work for a vegan diet are scarce on Simpson’s campus.

Facio mentioned that the only thing she truly uses her meal plan for is coffee.

“It is difficult at times to maintain this lifestyle at Simpson because there just aren’t many options,” Facio said. “A salad, sub, or smoothie aren’t that filling and often leave me hungry after, so I do spend a good amount [of money] on other groceries.”

Similarly, teens and young adults are now drinking more nut-based kinds of milk than cow’s milk.

Facio chooses to drink oat milk. Oat milk is environmentally friendly and she personally thinks it tastes better in her favorite coffees and protein drinks.

Some of Facio’s favorite snacks are granola, protein balls, fruits and vegetables, popcorn, dark chocolate and hummus.

Starting a vegan or vegetable-based diet can be tricky. Facio said she couldn’t do it without her support system.

“I guess my number one tip would be to have a strong support system going into it. If I didn’t have a supportive family and friends at the time I don’t know how easy it would be to have transitioned so fast,” she said.

Facio said she’s never felt better, but being vegan still has it’s ups and downs. She has been seeing the doctor less and feeling healthier than ever.