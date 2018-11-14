The Simpson women’s basketball team made their season debut against Millikin on Nov. 11. Coming off of a strong season a year ago, the Storm beat the Big Blue 100-65.

Last season, the squad made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament after beating Coe in the first round. Simpson finished with a 14-13 overall and 7-9 conference record.

After having some key players graduate, the team has to adapt to best work with the current teams’ strengths.

The team has changed up the way they play with a new strategy from Head Coach Brian Niemuth.

“We will play a very up-tempo style as a way to adapt to the players that we have,” Niemuth said. “The strategy is run the floor more and to play more full-court defense.”

Sophomore forward Cameron Kincaid and junior guard Claire Johnson are the only two returning starters from a season ago. Senior guard Rachel Freland, junior guard Janey Botkins and junior forward Jenna Taylor round out the starting lineup.

Women’s Basketball expecting solid season

Niemuth is hopeful for another great season but has not overlooked areas were the team needs to improve.

“Since we are a little smaller than last year’s team, we need to work more on our rebounds and controlling the ball in the paint,” Niemuth said.

Rasmussen has taken on the role as co-captain, and that entails that she help the team with any problems that may arise.

“This year, my main role is to be a positive leader on and off the court,” Rasmussen said. “It is also my role to push others to be the best version of themselves and give their all, every single day.”

The team seems to have a positive outlook on the season but remains cautious about obstacles to come.

“We aren’t tall, but we are quick, smart and athletic,” said Freland, the other co-captain. “We have many talents and weapons. I look forward to getting into more of the season to use these.”

The team’s next home game is Wednesday, Dec. 5 against Buena Vista.