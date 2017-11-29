Senior Spotlight: Christian Bengston

Q: What is your major?

A: I’m majoring in history and minoring in secondary education and coaching. The goal is to teach and coach down the road, and I’ll be student teaching at Indianola High School next semester.

Q: What activities are you involved in on and off campus?

A: On campus, I’m an ambassador for admissions and involved in FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes). I’ve been on the leadership team with that since freshman year. I was also a member of the football team for four years. Off campus, I try to get to Light Company as well as help with the Catholic youth group on Wednesday nights.

Q: How did you get involved in all of these activities?

A: I came to Simpson wanting to be part of the football team. That’s always been an interest of mine. But as far as getting involved with everything else, it just kind of fell into place. The right people just found their way into my life and impacted me.

Q: What leadership opportunities have you had while at Simpson?

A: Through FCA, I kind of fell into a leadership role. There was an upperclassman my freshman year who got FCA going and asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. Eventually, I was put in more of a leadership position on the exec board. Usually I’m the one who starts the meetings off, and I even give the message if I need to.

Q: How do you stay positive with so many things on your plate?

A: I do get stressed, but I’ve tried to focus on avoiding worrying and stressing out about things too much; not carrying that into other parts of my life. I don’t want to take out any of my stress or anger on someone I’m interacting with. I think that’s probably more related to my faith. I know I can rely on God when times are tough or when I’m stressed out. I can give Him all my worries and fears.

Q: Do you have any advice for the freshman wanting to get involved?

A: Don’t be afraid to try new things. Make relationships with other people. Try to surround yourself with good people. I definitely feel like the people around you, the friendships you create during your time here, can really determine your experience.

