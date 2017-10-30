Women’s basketball season preview

Leadership, positivity and hard work are some of the main focuses of the Simpson College women’s basketball team.

The team is coming off of a 9-16 record from the 2016-2017 year, and they are looking to get better each day.

“I think last year we had a good season, but overall, I think this year is going to be a lot better,” said sophomore guard, Janey Botkins. “With better leaders and positive vibes going into the season, we have higher expectations.”

Head coach Brian Niemuth, is excited about this year and thinks the team can finish top three in the IIAC at the end of the season.

Senior post, Ellen Gallagher, thinks that this offseason has been different than past years. “With all the strengthening of our mental games and the tough offseason workouts, I thought this was the best preseason I have had in the four years here.”

The Storm has been back at basketball practice for a week and players like where they have started.

“We have thrown a lot at these guys because of our scrimmage coming up, so things aren’t real polished yet,” Niemuth said.

Some of the biggest differences for this team compared to the last couple of years is the leadership they have had in the offseason. There are five seniors who have helped lead team workouts and organize pickup games.

Having a couple of scrimmages before their first game will help them gain confidence going into the season.

“I like to find out what some of our weaknesses are and what we need to work on coming out of these scrimmages going up against division two schools,” Niemuth said.

Playing against two DII schools, Wayne State and William Jewell College, in the preseason gives players some tough competition before the season.

“I think these scrimmages are huge for us and let us gain more confidence before we get into our regular season games,” Gallagher said.

Eight freshmen have joined the team this offseason, a majority of which are from out of state. In the past, the team has mostly consisted of players recruited from Iowa.

The Storm is projected to rank fifth in the IIAC at the end of the season, although the team hopes to reach the top of the conference by the end of the season.

Each player has individual goals.



Botkins has her eyes set on a better year. “Individually, I would like to raise my shooting percentage and overall just have more confidence going into each game.”

The women’s team starts off its regular season Friday, Nov. 17 at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The players look to show off the hard work they have put into the offseason and hope to see everyone at the home games.

