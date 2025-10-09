The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Ask Millie: “How do I make friends in college without having to join a bunch of activities?”

by Katelyn Puderbaugh, Staff Writer
October 8, 2025
“How do I make friends in college without having to join a bunch of activities?”

 

Making friends can be tricky, as finding the right people is not an easy task. Keep in mind, unlike me, you are visible, and people don’t run away screaming when they see you.

My advice to you is to attend your classes, which you should be doing anyway. In college, you can take courses that interest you, and many in your classes will also be interested in the content. Talk to your neighbor, ask them about homework and tests or even ask to study with them. Schoolwork is an excellent conversation topic in college, as all students are in the same boat.

Another idea would be to get a campus job. Not only will you meet new people through your colleagues and people you serve, but you will also get paid! There are a multitude of jobs on campus, from the Center for Academic Resources to help tutor other students, to the mailroom, SubConnect, Millie’s or Tyler’s, as well as the theater, the library and more! By assisting other students throughout their day, you come to recognize faces and names. You could ask them how their day is going, what they’re studying or what they plan on doing that weekend.

If I could work on campus, I would work in the Writing Center to assist students with editing their papers. Then I would buy myself some records. Your speakers and little telephones are great, but nothing beats a good old-fashioned gramophone!

If you have roommates and get along with them, chances are they have friends too. Try to get to know them more, and if they ask you to hang out, say yes! Not only will this help you make a new friend, but it will also improve your relationship with your roommate. Remember, effective communication is key to forming friendships and coexisting with someone.

You don’t have to join any clubs, fraternities or sororities to make friends if you don’t want to. I find that very hard to do, with the whole being invisible thing. However, there are plenty of activities to do around campus. Look out for flyers around campus. Kent has numerous activities, including karaoke, tote bag painting, stargazing, drag queen competitions, comedy shows, magic shows and so much more! No, you don’t have to go outside of your dorm room every night, but it’s good to do so occasionally. Take it from a girl who has been literally stuck in the same building for ninety years.

I hope this helps, and you got some ideas from me. You’ve got this, my friend!

 

Best, 

Millie

About the Contributor
Katelyn Puderbaugh
Katelyn Puderbaugh, Staff Reporter