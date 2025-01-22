Is using AI worth it?

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is creating major issues.

Generative artificial intelligence is leading to millions of tons of new carbon emissions due to the energy needed to power data centers.

Google’s 2024 environmental report shows their greenhouse gas emissions rose 48% from 2019 because of the energy consumed by their data centers. In 2023, emissions rose 13%, creating 14.3 million tons of carbon emissions.

Microsoft faces a similar rise in greenhouse gas emissions, with nearly a 30% increase from 2020 due to the expansion of data centers that power their generative AI, according to their 2024 environmental sustainability report.

According to the International Energy Agency, AI usage is forecasted to grow 40% by 2026. AI will use 160 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity. The amount of energy required will be equivalent to the amount of energy used to power the country of Poland, which used 158 TWh in 2023.

Allegedly, its computing power and pattern recognition can be a tool to help combat climate change issues because it could aid in finding the necessary resources for clean energy. Most of the world’s energy still comes from fossil fuels, and many large companies do not use clean energy to power their facilities and operations. As we use artificial intelligence more, it will only require more and more energy to power it. Artificial intelligence isn’t to blame for the climate crisis, but its carbon footprint from the rapid increase in energy usage won’t go unnoticed.

Additionally, replacing critical thinking and creativity doesn’t benefit the user. These skills and abilities must be built over time. A decline in critical thinking and creativity is bound to happen if we allow someone, or something, to do all the thinking for us.

The speedy response of artificial intelligence reinforces the need for instant gratification. The habit of choosing instant gratification instead of taking the time to search, think, ponder and learn leads to a lack of experience in doing all these things. Some of these tasks may not be easy for everyone, but it isn’t possible to gain the skills necessary to do them if we allow artificial intelligence to do it.

With creativity, AI lacks human touch. It cannot generate feelings. It can imitate, but it lacks the human element required to imagine and think. The skill of critical thinking cannot be replicated by artificial intelligence, nor can it replicate the ability to truly create. All it does is generate what already exists. It has limits; we are not limited. It can never compete with the unlimited natural thoughts, intelligence and creativity humans possess.

People should know how to research, brainstorm, write emails and essays, learn, perform and create and other daily tasks without artificial intelligence. Without putting these skills to use and practicing them, intelligence won’t grow.

All things considered, using artificial intelligence is not necessary. Using AI for things that can easily be done individually is harmful not only to the user but to the environment, too.