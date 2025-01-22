Lifesaving Resources Now Accessible in Campus AED Boxes

Simpson College enhanced campus safety by equipping all Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) boxes with additional lifesaving tools: Naloxone, tourniquets and clotting gauze. This initiative ensures that students, faculty, visitors and the community are better prepared for emergencies.

Naloxone, often known by its brand name Narcan, is a nasal spray medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Director of Health Services Katie Lee and Campus Security Officer Chris Frerichs both emphasized the importance of safety.

“You need to make sure that you are going to be safe before you’re helping the patient or the victim,” Lee said. “Call 911, call security and call for help.”

In addition to Naloxone, tourniquets and clotting gauze were added to AED boxes following the Indianola Police Department’s active assailant response training.

While these supplies were previously available through health services and security, they are now located closer to where emergencies might occur.

“If you feel that you ever need to use something that’s in that box, you should be calling 911 first. 911 will activate a call to us also,” Frerichs said.

Lee also encourages the campus community to familiarize themselves with the AED locations and review the instructions provided. Students can access a map of AED locations and view emergency plans through SC Connect and the Guardian app.

“Depending on what is available, each device may have one or two doses,” Lee said. “If you’re unsure, go ahead and give two. Two would be better than just one or none,” she explained.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says “…naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system,” meaning it will not harm a patient if they weren’t experiencing an overdose.

Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Students Matt Hansen, who serves on the Emergency Response Planning Team, emphasized the importance of accessibility.

“The idea was in an effort to make those lifesaving things that much more accessible and convenient,” Hansen said. “We can’t prevent an emergency, but we can be aware of ‘what could I do?’ or just someone feeling more confident that it’s there.”

Hansen and the team intentionally placed the boxes, considering that emergencies can happen anywhere, at any time.

“Having close proximity

to something to stop the bleeding or a tourniquet can literally mean the difference between life and death,” Hansen added. “So why not do that?”

The addition of the supplies allows people to think less and act more in a high-stakes situation. Frerichs reassured students that AEDs and their accompanying supplies are straightforward to use.

“With the AED, it’s an automated system, so as soon as you start with it, it tells you step by step what to do,” Frerichs said. “There’s a little manual if you want to check it, but the key is to do something. They always say you have to do something.”

In working with AED United, regular checks will ensure the machines are functioning, batteries are charged and medications are not expired. This proactive approach is designed to bring a sense of comfort and security to the Simpson community.

“We’ve also, in the process, given the police department the ability to enter into their computer system the Simpson college map to help locate them when calls are coming,” Frerichs said.

Both the AED additions and location enhancement save time in emergencies where mere seconds could mean the difference between life and death.

“It does not take much for someone to have an overdose,” Lee said. “All supplies added to the boxes can be lifesaving.”

For more information about Naloxone, including how to administer it and recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, visit the Naloxone DrugFacts page on the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Though some buildings lock at night, security has all supplies on call 24/7. These accessible lifesaving tools demonstrate a commitment to preparedness and provide peace of mind in times of uncertainty.