Ask Millie: Burnout Blues

Dear Millie,

How do I stay motivated during midterms when I feel burnt out?

Burnout during midterms is something almost every college student experiences. The pressure of exams, papers, and projects can easily become overwhelming. Staying motivated, though difficult, is possible with a few strategies.

First, break your tasks into manageable chunks. Trying to tackle everything at once can feel impossible, so instead, focus on one assignment or study session at a time. You can try to use the Pomodoro technique–study for 25 minutes, then take a five minute break. After four cycles of this, take a longer break. This technique is meant to keep your mind fresh and prevent burnout caused by long, uninterrupted study sessions.

Next, reward yourself. Whether it’s grabbing coffee with a friend or watching your favorite show, having something to look forward to can help you stay motivated. Recently I’ve been treating myself to Goldfish and Dexter. It’s also crucial to prioritize self-care–get enough sleep, eat nutritious meals, and exercise daily, even if it’s just a short walk. Neglecting your well-being will only make your burnout worse.

If possible, try mixing up where you study. Whether it’s the library, Holy Grounds, or a quiet space outdoors (while it’s still warm), changing your study space can help break the monotony of heavy study weeks. If you have friends in the same class, studying together can also be a great motivator and a good change of pace for studying.

Lastly, remember the bigger picture. While midterms are stressful, they’re temporary. Visualize the feeling of accomplishment you will have when it’s all done and use that as motivation to take care of yourself and study hard. Everyone feels the pressure, but with the right approach, you can make it through successfully.