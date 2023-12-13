The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

SCTV 12/13/23
by Sam Hying and Aaron Wilkins December 13, 2023

SCTV 12/06/23
December 7, 2023

The women’s basketball team is starting off their season strong 4-4, 2-1 American Rivers.
Heating up on the hardwood
by Alex Boyle, Staff Reporter • December 6, 2023

Leadership, positivity, and hard work are some of the main focuses of the Simpson women’s basketball team. The team is coming off a 16-11 record...

Review: Membership in Student Media

by Joel Sampson, Staff Reporter
December 6, 2023
Review%3A+Membership+in+Student+Media

This edition’s review will be different from the ones previously written. This week, I’m going to review my last couple of semesters being a staff reporter for Simpson Student Media. 

I got into student media by accident. 

I understood the class was required for my major, but I didn’t comprehend anything beyond that. I saw Mark Siebert was teaching a required class and said, “Why not?” 

Needless to say, when I walked into the first class meeting and realized I’d just become a staff reporter for the Simpsonian and SCTV, I was surprised!

The two semesters following that moment were filled with memories and challenges. I failed, and I learned, then I failed and learned again. 

I’ve been put in uncomfortable and unique situations, none of which were impossible. 

I’ve made good friends; the people are what makes the student media team what it is. Being a part of an organization that is completely run by students is something special. The responsibility of bringing honest and good work to the student body is heavy, but there’s a great sense of pride that comes with it. 

I see journalism with different eyes, and I am better able to appreciate the work of great journalists all over the world. I’m able to recognize good journalism versus bad and take my pick on which sources I trust. 

I’m better with strangers. My first time approaching someone I’d never met for an interview was difficult and awkward. Now, I don’t care too much. I’m more comfortable with the fact that I have a job to do, and I won’t be apologetic for that.

Creativity is the only limitation of student media. The student leaders who run the team are always open to new ideas and stories. All you have to do is ask.

There were rough nights. I’ve had plenty of nights in Gaumer getting angry at the SD cards, the elderly Macs, and the cameras. I’ve been assigned stories that weren’t very fun to cover (mailroom). 

But I also had some great nights. I spent some late nights with guys like Will Kopp and Ethan Humble. I wrote the fan-favorite “Love Letter to Pfieffer” and even got to co-anchor SCTV. I got to record some awesome sports highlights, interview a new head football coach, and meet awesome people I wouldn’t have met otherwise. 

I got to be a part of something much bigger than myself. Student media is something with a greater purpose than a staff reporter. I’ve been a part of a hard-working team that strives to always do their best, not for themselves, but for a student body that deserves good and honest media. 

As my time as a student media member comes to an end, I will remember and value the lessons I learned. This will probably be the only time in my life I get to pretend to be a journalist, and it was a hell of a time. 

I’ll miss being involved with campus buzz and activities. I’ll miss having the inside scoop on things that students care about. I’ll miss carrying a camera around campus to record sports or interview students about random topics. 

My final review of student media is just like our work- honest and good. I’m grateful for everyone who allowed me to come along for the ride.

10/10.
