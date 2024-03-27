“The Handmaid’s Tale”: A dive into dystopia

For the past few months, I’ve been binge-watching the Hulu show, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” I know it came out in 2017, and I’m late to watch it, but boy, I had no idea what I was getting into. This show is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, intrigue and social commentary.

First off, let’s talk about the plot. Set in the early 2000s, the United States has been transformed into the totalitarian society of Gilead, where women are stripped of their rights and reduced to specific roles based on their fertility.

Fertile women who have “sinned’ in life before Gilead are forced to be handmaids. Sins could include infidelity, abortion and even being gay. Most women who are Handmaids had children before Gilead took over, and now they’re forced to bear children for the ruling class

The show follows the story of June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss, as she navigates life as a Handmaid. She was taken away from her daughter and husband while trying to flee before Gilead took over the entire continental U.S.

One of the most striking aspects of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is its chilling relevance. While it may be set in a fictional world, the themes it explores hit close to home. Issues like women’s rights, religious extremism and the misuse of power are all too familiar in our society.

The show is based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood., Atwood’s intentions with the novel served as a warning of what would happen if America became oppressive, totalitarian and infused religion with laws and government.

In the middle of watching this 5 season series, I found out that Atwood said in an interview that most scenarios she detailed in her novel were real-life events that have happened. That was shocking to find out because there are seriously cruel and crazy things done to women in this series.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The cinematography is breathtaking, capturing both the beauty and horror of Gilead. From the vibrant red of the Handmaids’ robes to the stark contrast of the oppressive government, every frame feels meticulously crafted to evoke emotion. I cried several times while watching the show.

Some characters I was rooting for until the end, others were morally gray, and I kept going back and forth between liking them and others I HATED. There is so much action and events that unfold in each episode that it made me want to keep watching for hours on end. My eyes were glued to the TV at all times.

This series made me think, as well as compare this work of speculative fiction to what America is today. There are multiple parallels that I took as warnings when it comes to women’s reproductive rights, religion in politics, and other issues we’re dealing with. I just kept thinking, “This could seriously happen if things keep going the way they’re going.”

Of course, “The Handmaid’s Tale” isn’t for the faint of heart.

It’s gritty, it’s intense and it doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects of its world, that is for sure. But for those willing to brave the journey of June’s life as well as the people closest to her in this dystopian world, it is worth the watch.