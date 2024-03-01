Retraction and update: “After Midnight” review

In my previous review of the late-night show “After Midnight”, I stated that comedian Matt Walsh, who was a guest on the show, is “a prominent anti-trans pundit who actively spews misinformation about the trans community.”

In actuality, Matt Walsh from the show is a prolific actor and comedian who founded an improv group, Upright Citizens Brigade and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in an HBO series, “Veep”. He has also had roles in “Elf”, “The Hangover” and “Life of the Party”.

The Matt Walsh I referenced is a columnist for The Daily Wire who produced a transphobic documentary, “What Is a Woman?”.

I am incredibly sorry for this mistake and recognize I tarnished many readers’ views of the comedian Matt Walsh, Taylor Tomlinson and “After Midnight” in general. It was irresponsible, and I will not make this mistake again. I promise to do further research to ensure the information I release is correct.

Even during my initial watch of the show, I thought Walsh was hilarious and charismatic. He seems like a lovely man with a quick wit I can only dream of having. During one portion of the show, he had to choose a TikTok to restore Tomlinson’s faith in humanity. He chose an adorable video of a toddler teaching a room about the joy of reading.

I highly recommend you watch Matt Walsh in this episode and support his work outside this show!