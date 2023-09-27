The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

This year, the men's cross country team has regularly topped its opponents under the excellent supervision of Coach Moenck. Their incredible...

Cross country is regionally ranked

by Alex Boyle and Ryan Magalhães
September 27, 2023
Courtesy Athletics photographer Frank Novak
Both halves of the team earned a spot in the top ten on the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Midwest Regional Preseason Rankings. The women were ranked fifth, the best ranking in program history, while the men also ranked fifth, tied for the best ranking in program history.

This year, the men’s cross country team has regularly topped its opponents under the excellent supervision of Coach Moenck. Their incredible run includes winning the Bill Buxton Invitational, where they outran competitors with an astounding display of stamina, speed, and tactical brilliance.

Coach Moenck applauded his squad’s diligence and dedication, saying, “We have had a nice three-week training block, and we are putting the pieces together for the team.”

Not to be overlooked, the women’s cross country squad has been raising attention with their outstanding efforts as well. They, too, have accumulated a fair amount of achievements, and their consistency and collaboration have established them as a power to be contended with in the world of cross country running, winning the Bill Buxton Invitational.

Fifth year Senior Spencer Moon has been a standout on the men’s side, winning both of the meets Simpson has competed in so far. While the women’s team hasn’t had a first place finisher yet, Senior Lara Kallem has placed in the top five at both meets.

Coach Moenck underlined the squad’s chemistry, adding, “I’m excited where we are and I’m excited where this team is going.” They have held one of the top spots in the region for the first time since 1991. Both teams will be looking to continue their success against opponents in Waverly at the upcoming Wartburg meet.
