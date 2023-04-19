Athletics year in review

It has been a big year for Storm athletics with new programs and new coaches.

As the spring semester comes to an end, it is time to recap Simpson Athletics and spotlight teams and athletes from this past year.

Simpson baseball is currently 13-17 overall and 3-11 in conference play. The Storm started the season off strong but have lost 10 of their last 12 games. The Storm host Coe and travel to Buena Vista before hosting Dubuque to end their season.

Simpson softball is currently 18-10 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Like baseball, the women started off their season strong at 18-5 before losing their past five. The Storm travel to Luther on Friday as they look to improve their conference record.

Men’s basketball ended their campaign 12-12 in a much improved season from last year. The men started the season on fire, winning 11 of their first 13 games. Their postseason hopes came down to the final game, with the Storm falling to Central 76-74 in a nailbiter.

Women’s basketball finished their season 16-11, coming off an ARC championship last year. The women started off slow before winning their final five regular season games. The Storm beat Dubuque in the first round of the ARC tournament before falling to Loras in the semifinals.

Simpson football finished their season 1-9 overall and 1-7 in conference play. The bright spot in another disappointing season was the 74-41 home win against Nebraska Wesleyan. The Storm will look to improve next year under new head coach Reed Hoskins.

Men’s cross country put together a strong season with many individual standout performers. The men won the Bill Buxton Invitational and placed in the top three in each of their first three meets. Spencer Moon finished 10th overall in the NCAA Division III Championship as he earned All-American honors.

Moon was also named conference indoor track MVP following yet another record-breaking season.

Women’s cross country also had a great season and made history along the way. The Storm placed seventh in the NCAA Division III Midwest regional in their best finish since 1991. Lara Kallem finished 36th overall in the best individual finish since 2010.

Men’s gymnastics finished up their inaugural season last week at the NCAA championships. The Storm had three gymnasts qualify for the championships, including Alex Catchpole, Sterling Pariza, and Michelangelo Villani. Pariza had his second-highest all-around score of the season, while Catchpole tied his second-highest score on parallel bars.

Women’s gymnastics also had its inaugural season, which included many standout performances. Avery Ingram racked up four all-around titles in a phenomenal debut season. Emma Tolbert led the way on the floor, winning the individual title in the first two meets.

Men’s soccer finished their season 12-4-3 overall and 4-1-3 in conference play. The Storm ended their season strong, losing just one of their final 11 regular season games. The men beat Dubuque in the first round of the ARC tournament before falling to Luther in the next round.

Women’s soccer also had a strong season with a record of 12-6-1 overall and 6-2 in-conference. The women finished the regular season on a five-game win streak and won their first two postseason games to make the ARC championship. The Storm fell to Loras 6-1 in the championship but look to build on their success next season.

Women’s soccer picked up multiple awards following their impressive campaign. Cassie Nash was named Offensive Player of the Year and third-team All-American. Head coach Jeremy Reinert also won Coach of the Year for the second time.

First-year women’s wrestler Jenna Joseph qualified for the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in the team’s inaugural season.

Be sure to keep your eyes out for more Simpsonian coverage of Storm athletics next year.