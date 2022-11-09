Women’s Swimming wins first home meet

Simpson College swimmers faced off against Loras College on Oct. 29 in a dual meet at the Indianola YMCA. The women’s team won by a score of 118-92.

The team found its stride in the third event, with freshman Emma Owen winning the 1000-yard freestyle. Owen went on to win the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes and 49 seconds.

“I want to break the 500 freestyle record and the 200 butterfly record this year,” Owen said. The 500-yard record is 5 minutes and 32 seconds, so she is already off to a good start in chasing the record.

Junior Katie Oosterhuis set a record of her own at the meet, as she was the first Simpson woman to ever compete in the 3-meter diving competition. Oosterhuis won that event as well as the 1-meter diving competition. She was also part of the winning 200-yard freestyle team relay along with Emma Haynes, Breanna Hinson and Kate Minette.

Minette is a sophomore that has already had a lot of success during her two seasons with Simpson. She is currently the 100-yard freestyle record holder for the school and won in the event against Loras. The third event she won was the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.53 seconds.

Head Coach Adam Cvetich talked about the team’s success versus Loras, “There’s always something we’re working on and maybe each individual has something they’re working on, so can we get that to translate into a race is what we’re focusing on throughout the year. When I saw that we won, it was almost just icing on the cake, and it was really cool.”

The team is young, with Oosterhuis being the only upperclassman out of 9 women swimmers, but that doesn’t stop them from finding success in the pool.

“What makes Simpson special is the team. Everyone supports each other, wants to be here and wants to get better. It’s exciting, and I tell them all the time I’m lucky to have the group that I have,” Cvetich said.

The combined men’s and women’s teams broke 10 records last year and came close to another five records on the women’s side. They’re looking to get those records and more this season.

Coach Cvetich talked about the role he plays in the record-breaking. “I run an athlete-centered program. It’s all about the athletes, it’s not about me, so whatever I can do to help them and get them better, and get them to do what they want to achieve, whether it’s breaking records, getting personal bests or making it to nationals, I want to give them the keys to doing that.”

The Storm looks ahead to the Pioneer Classic in Grinnell on December 2nd and 3rd.