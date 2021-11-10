Simpson swimming brings in new talent

“The swimming and diving team is not only bringing new talent in the form of new swimmers, but in their head coach as well.”

The Simpson swimming and diving team are heading into their second competition of the year and are looking to readjust this season with the addition of new talent.

The team last competed on Oct. 16 at the Spire Relays hosted by the College of Saint Mary.

The women’s team finished with a total of 86 points for a second-place finish trailing just behind the University of Saint Mary, while the men’s team placed fifth. The men’s team includes only two swimmers – the first-year duo of Jay Ceperley and Nathan Parkins. Six of the 10 athletes on the women’s team are also first-years.

The team is hosting their second event of the season this weekend on Nov. 6.

Caroline Oberg, a senior on the team, has had a great season so far and is looking forward to the rest of her season.

“We haven’t had too many meets so far, but things are looking great this season. We have a lot of exciting new talent, and I’m excited for not only this year, but the upcoming years as well,” Oberg said.

The swimming and diving team is not only bringing new talent in the form of new swimmers, but in their head coach as well.

Adam Cvetich, who is in his first season as the head coach of the team, has had big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of coach Tom Caccia, who retired last year.

“I’m not new to coaching or swimming, but there have been difficulties that come with learning any new position,” Cvetich said. “There have been lots of firsts. You always want to make sure you do things the right way, and you don’t want anyone to know you’re in your rookie year.”

As the swimming team prepares for their first home this year, Cvetich has been hard at work to ensure things go as smoothly as possible. The administrative side of managing a team has been a hurdle for Cvetich this season, but it hasn’t had an impact on his love of coaching and the sport itself.

“It’s just been so great so far. I’m so lucky to be able to do this. The kids have been awesome so far and I couldn’t ask for more out of them. I show up to practice 15 minutes early most of the time and at least half the team beats me,” Cvetich said.

Looking ahead, the swimming and diving team is scheduled to compete in six more competitions this season.