Enrique Idehen named A-R-C offensive player of the week

Enrique Idehen was named A-R-C Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two goals and assisting on one against Buena Vista.

“It feels pretty good, it really starts with the team,” said Idehen. “We are undefeated still and taking our current success to ride the momentum.”

Idehen is the center-forward for Simpson College Men’s Soccer. During his time here, he has received many honors and rewards. In 2019 he received Storm’s Most Improved Player and the A-R-C Honorable Mention.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus, the 2020 fall soccer season was postponed. Something like this could either make or break a team, but they were prepared. The soccer team continued to work on themselves individually and as a team as they anticipated the 2021 spring season.

“We were really eager to get out on the field due to the virus, and I think that we improved after not having a season in the fall,” said Idehen.

Idehen has worked hard on and off the field. He plans to continue his work with Vector Marketing and is working towards being a district manager. He plans on finishing the work for his capstone and starting his search for a Master of Business Administrations degree, (MBA) program to further his education.

As one of the many senior athletes coming back for a fifth year, Idehen will have another season to show that hard work really does pay off. His goal is to win a conference championship either this season or next.

“From being a bench player to being a key player, it would be a nice way to top off my Simpson career,” said Idehen.

The men’s soccer team will be playing again this Saturday at Luther College.

“I’m really excited to see what the future has in store for our program,” Idehen said.