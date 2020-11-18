NFL Fantasy Football 2020 rollercoaster season

NFL Fantasy Football is back this year with the same love-hate relationship, except this year, there will be a twist on everyone’s roster.

Throughout the season, some players will ultimately get COVID-19, which means waivers will be used now more than ever. Being able to pick up the right players off free-agency will be crucial for winning and losing your league.

Injuries

So far, this season has been plagued with injuries, including some of the NFL’s most productive fantasy players. Some of those players who have been out most or all of the season include Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffery, Marlon Mack, Tarik Cohen, Courtland Sutton, Tyrell Williams and OJ Howard.

Barkley and McCaffery were the two most sought after players in this year’s draft. Barkley tore his ACL in the second game of the year, ultimately ending his season. McCaffery has missed seven games so far after sustaining an ankle injury in week 2. McCaffery played in week nine, where fantasy owners were relieved to have him put up 26 points in his return. However, he would hurt his shoulder in the same week knocking him out for weeks 10 and 11.

Top Performers so far

As far as quarterbacks are concerned, three have distanced themselves from the rest as the top point scorers. Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes all putting up close to 30 points per game this season. Murray is averaging the most at 31.8 points per game.

Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara have established themselves as the three top ball carriers by far for running backs. Dalvin Cook is the highest point scorer in the entire league by a non-quarterback.

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf, and Devante Adams have been the three best receivers this year. All of them are putting up more than 14 points per game. After missing multiple games, Devante Adams still has the third most amount of points scored by a receiver. If it weren’t for a hamstring injury, Adams could have blown away the rest of the field, averaging 19.3 points per game when he is healthy.

Biggest Busts

One of the biggest busts so far this year has been Amari Cooper. Cooper averaged just over 14 points per game last year. This year has only averaged nine points per game all year while being overshadowed by Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb.

This year, another disappointment has been the defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who averaged nearly 30 points per game last year. Not a huge drop off but Jackson has only averaged 21.7 points so far. Most wouldn’t be disappointed by those numbers based on Jackson’s dominant numbers a year ago. One would be upset.