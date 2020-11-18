Senior Spotlight: Ariana Medici

What is your major and minor?

Business management with minors in health services leadership and human resources

Where are you from?

Ankeny, Iowa

Why did you choose Simpson?

I knew I wanted a small college that would enhance my relationship with my professors. When I visited Simpson, I fell in love. The campus is beautiful, and the professors were amazing. I could tell the professors genuinely cared about the well-being and success of all their students. The professors I met with highlighted their connections in the business world, which I knew would benefit me greatly when I was searching for internships.

What activities are you involved in on campus?

I am the Co-President of Simpson’s Society for Human Resource Management and the VP-Records for Simpson Panhellenic Council. I have held multiple leadership positions in my sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma. I was the peer tutor for health services leadership and am a member of Omicron Delta Kappa honors society. I was also the student representative for the Student Learning Improvement Committee.

What is your favorite memory from your time at Simpson?

My favorite memory would have to be the Call of Service May Term trip to Colorado. I went with some great friends, and I believe the experience kickstarted a lot of the growth I experienced at Simpson.

What is your favorite food/ drink on campus?

Strawberry banana smoothie from Red Mango

Where is your favorite place on campus?

Buxton Park

What is one fun fact that most people don’t know about you?

Some might be able to guess from my last name, but my family is originally from Italy. I had made plans to visit some family still there during my May Term study abroad trip, but unfortunately, COVID-19 happened.

What are your plans after graduation?

I will be working in Des Moines with Broadlawns Medical Center as their Human Resources Representative.

What will you miss most about Simpson?

I am going to miss living so close to all my friends on campus. Walking into Kent and seeing a table of Kappa girls to sit with and talk to was always one of my favorite things. I will also miss my professors. At a small college like Simpson, you end up having the same professors most semesters, so I have grown very close with some of them.