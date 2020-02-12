Sam Adenyi Senior Spotlight

Q: What is your major and minor?

A: Double major in computer science and computer information systems.

Q: What’s your hometown?

A: Roseville, Minnesota.

Q: What led you to pick Simpson?

A: Coach Hoffman, Professor Mark Brodie and previous counselor Elizabeth Glawe played a huge role in getting me to come to Simpson. During my overnight I felt like I was at home, everyone was very friendly, financial aid worked with me to make it affordable and my interactions with the professors were 10 times better than any of the other 15 schools I looked at.

Q: What activities are you involved in at Simpson?

A: I am in track and field, a Carver STEM To Bridge Success Scholar, a member of the Black Student Union, Light Company, Admissions Ambassador and have an IT work-study.

Q: Who has been your favorite professor at Simpson?

A: Professor Mark Brodie.

Q: What is your favorite movie of all time?

A: Remember the Titans.

Q: What impact has Light Company played in your time at Simpson?

A: Light Company has provided me with a community that has helped grow my faith and dig deeper into what it means to be a Christian. Through my two mission trips to Jacksonville, Florida, leading a connection group with Mark Becker, serving on the Worship Team, I have been able to connect with people I wouldn’t otherwise get to know and experience different opportunities.

Q:What are your plans after graduation?

A: I will be attending the University of Minnesota to pursue a Ph.D. in Computer Science.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories on campus?

A: Placing at indoor conference in the 60 meter hurdles as a freshman, playing 2K with Prince Krah and Tyler Stumbo, living with my guy Parker Schenk in Kresge 331 and hammocking in Buxton Park with Austin Greenwalt, Katrina Hartman and Morgan Taylor.

Q: What would be your advice to your underclassmen self?

A: Nothing worth having comes easy. Take advantage of the opportunities that you have in front of you to better yourself every day because there are so many people that wish they could be in your shoes. Find what you love, no matter how big or small, and work to be the best at. #MambaMentality