Danny Turner: Standout swimmer

The Simpson College swim team attended a tri-meet at Nebraska Wesleyan on Nov. 2. Freshman Danny Turner stood out from the crowd, winning three events.

Three teams were at the meet: Nebraska Wesleyan, Morningside College and Simpson College. There were around 30 people on each team, but it was Turner who excelled.

Turner competed in three events, winning them all. The first race was the 100-meter breaststroke. He won with a time of 1 minute, 1.95 seconds. The next event was the 200-meter breaststroke, where he won with a time of 2.18.37. He completed his wins with the individual medley. He won with a time 2.10.08.

“It’s still early in the season and I am keen to have more success throughout the season,” Turner said.

Turner backed up these words with more success at the last dual meet Simpson hosted between Simpson and Coe College. Turner finished third overall in the men’s individual rankings.

Turner is a freshman at Simpson College and this was only his second collegiate meet. He has been swimming for close to 11 years and is from Colorado. He went to Loveland High School, where he was the captain of the swim team. Turner came to Simpson to study pre-engineering on a three-year course.

“One of the main reasons I came to Simpson was swimming, along with it being a smaller school with my career path,” Turner said.

There is a bright future for Turner and the Simpson swimming and diving team with their positive start to the season.

“There has been a number of good performances so far this season, with Alyssa Harris also winning in the last event,” Turner said. “It’s still early in the season but there is a number of events coming up for us to continue to perform well in.”

Turner is showing a lot of ambition this season.

“I’m wanting to take down a few records and to set some personal bests,” Turner said.

Turner said it is worth the commitment. The Simpson swim team currently trains four mornings a week, three of which are weights, and swim five nights a week.

“It’s definitely worth it, being able to be alongside your team and cheering them on in practice or a meet and just striving to push yourself to be better in the pool is what keeps me involved in swimming,” Turner said. “It gets rough especially around halfway through the season when we are training the hardest, but it all pays off in the end at our big championship meets.”