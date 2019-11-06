Storm wrestlers fight uphill battle

The Simpson College wrestling team is gearing up to storm the mat as the wrestling season begins.

Armed with a new head coach, the Storm are looking to improve from last season where the team ended with an overall dual record of 1-14. The squad also held an 0-8 record in American River Conference dual meets.

Dylan Peters has become the 18th head coach in team history. Peters comes to Simpson from Central Michigan University, where he spent the past two seasons.

Peters was known as a “pinner” at the University of Northern Iowa, racking up 38 pins during his time wrestling, which was the third-highest of all Division I wrestlers.

This team of Simpson College wrestlers consists of 22 freshmen, with five returning sophomores that are being led by senior Sam Mathis.

“I think with having a new team, it’s kind of a building year. It has been for a while,” Mathis said. “Having low retention is kind of difficult, the transition is hard enough as it is and then you’re telling them to cut weight and wrestle a lot of tournaments really quick, it’s taking up most of their school year.”

Sam believes with the addition of new coaches this year, it will bring in new ideas that will be the stepping stones the team needs to get back to winning.

“It’s going to be tough, but we have a lot of good guys who are working hard and sticking it out,” Mathis said.

While Mathis aims to be an All-American this year, he knows he needs to lead the team by example. He wants to be able to show the younger members of the team how things get done and how to handle themselves.

With the release of the American Rivers Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll at the end of October, the Storm found themselves at the bottom.

“I think a lot of guys have higher expectations than that,” Mathis said. “It’s definitely been driving everybody, including the coaches.”

Simpson is positioned to be back in the winning ranks soon, but until then, this team will be giving it their all trying to steal wins from conference opponents.

Simpson wrestling will start the season with a home dual meet on Thursday, Nov. 7 against Cornell inside Hopper Gym at 7 p.m.