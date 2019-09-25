Simpson women’s soccer off to best start since 2012

The Simpson College women’s soccer has had an incredible turnaround from one year ago. The team has been undefeated through eight games with six wins and three ties.

Looking forward to the second half of the season, the girls and coaches are dedicated to leaving it all on the field.

This may be head coach Jeremy Reinert’s second season, but he and the team have been focusing on growth for this year.

“We have had a good run to start our year and we are the last undefeated team in our conference which is really exciting, but a lot of the teams in our conference are also doing really well,” Reinert said. “We are trying not to get ahead of ourselves and making sure that we stay humble.”

The squad hasn’t had a winning season since 2011, but the team is staying on track by being undefeated through the non-conference.

“We are focused on growth. We definitely have become more attacking minded this season.

We have a good incoming class and a strong returning class. That depth has allowed us to play a more aggressive style of soccer,” Reinert said. “We have a really competitive goalkeeper group in Aspen Brockhouse and Rachel Neumann. Together, they have combined for seven shutouts and I think they are having a tremendous year.”

The goalies themselves have experienced serious positive change to make this season so successful.

“I think a big thing that plays into our team chemistry is our team culture and how much the upper class members have worked to change the culture to be a positive one and it really feels like a family that we can count on our team for more than just soccer,” sophomore goalkeeper Aspen Brockhouse said.

As stats are starting to be comparable and the team is reaching the goal of closing gaps on other teams, the girls are also focused on one goal and it isn’t just in the net.

“Every day before the game our focus is 1-0 on the day. We don’t focus on what has happened or what will happen we just focus on that day,” sophomore goalkeeper Rachel Neumann said.

The team has seen differences from last year. One example is how the coaching has affected the team.

“I think last year with the coaching change it struck a fire and we really started to believe in ourselves which carried on into our focus this pre-season having intense practices and challenging each other every single day, which we are taking into games,” senior captain Dani Marquez said. “After every game we are hungry for the next one and we know the season isn’t over.”

“We formed a good starting point last year and ever since then we have been improving and this year we took a step forward knowing who we were and advanced from there,” senior captain Emma Fleddermann said.

Reinert has attributed much success to the amazing leadership on his team between the captains and others who are dedicated to making this season impactful.

“Emma and Dani do a great job balancing out our team and with nine seniors we really have some experience out there and some girls that are passionate about Simpson College women’s soccer and passionate about seeing us grow,” Reinert said.