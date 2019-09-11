Mieyeng impresses early; racks up accolades

Freshman Dominek Miyeng started off his collegiate career on a strong note, collecting American Rivers Conference Male Athlete of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 3.

Through four games, Miyeng has scored two goals and assisted in two more.

The center attacking midfielder from Des Moines believes his performance so far is only scratching the surface of what he and his team can do.

“It’s only up from here,” Miyeng said. “I feel like we could win the conference. The team is really solid and we have lots of talent and potential to do it.”

Among those supporting Miyeng’s efforts are junior goalie Jake Potratz, who posted shutouts in the first three games of the 2019 season, and senior Tanner Alderson, who has also scored two goals this season.

“I want to thank my teammates for their help. I will do the best in every game and help my team get lots of wins,” Miyeng said.

The season is young, but his production in the last four games has paid off for the Storm. Simpson is 4-1, outscoring opponents 10-6.

Miyeng’s pre-game preparation features both common and uncommon practices. First, he takes time to calm down by meditating. Then, he listens to a playlist stacked with songs like “Nonstop” by Drake and “Brothers” by Lil Tjay to get hyped before taking the pitch. The combination appears to be working.

The Storm will look to improve upon their performance against Grinnell College last night. Simpson returns to action at 1 p.m. this Saturday when they take on the Royals of Bethel University.

Men’s soccer will open conference play against the Wartburg College Knights at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.