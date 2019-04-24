Career Development helps students find internships

Students often go to Career Development to get help getting with an internships.

“My biggest piece of advice is to start earlier then you might anticipate,” said Laurie Dufoe, the Assistant Director in Career Development. “The average length of time to locate an opportunity would be about six months.”

Dufoe states that some fields, such as accounting, start searching for applicants even earlier.

Career Development can help students with building resumes, practice interviews, and job searching to make this process easier.

Lexy Moran, a junior majoring in history, recently got an internship at Hy-Vee in the human resources department.

“I’ve used Career Services to help with my resume a lot and interviewing skills,” Moran said.

Students can set up one on one appointments for career services by emailing them at [email protected] There are also resources on Simpson’s website under the Career Development tab on internships and resumes.

Dufoe believes it’s important each student meet with Career Development. Each individual is going to have different needs and things they need to work on for the field they want to go into.

Simpson offers credit for anyone doing an internship. The amount of credits can depend on the hours worked. Career Development can help students apply for credit.

Moran’s advice to anyone looking for an internship is, “You just have to apply everywhere. It’s really hard to look for ones that may be in your major.”

“Even if it’s not in your major or minor, as long as it’s something you’re interested in, it helps build a resume,” she added.