What are you doing for spring break

When I asked around campus, “What are you doing over spring break?” the typical answer was “going home” or “chillin’.” A typical response, but luckily I got a few that made up for all of those.

Junior Joe Weaver said he was headed to Key Stone, Colorado, to snowboard, ski and hang out with his family. Wever is excited to ride snowmobiles in the mountains, something he says he’s been doing for a long time.

Some students don’t get much of a break, like Junior Jesse Pladsen, as he heads to Glendale, Arizona with Simpson’s speech and debate team to compete for a national title.

When asked what he was most excited about, he said, “To bring home a national title.”

Junior Chris Martinez says he and a few friends from Simpson and Iowa State got an Airbnb in Tampa Bay, Florida, where they plan on exploring Tampa and the Tampa Bay Zoo, but mostly relaxing on the beach and catching some sun.

“I am hyped to just get away from Indianola for a while,” Martinez said. “I have been overwhelmed with life at school and I am excited for the escape.”

Senior Cody Durbin is headed to Pagosa Springs, Colorado. He says his family often heads over to Pagosa Springs during breaks.

“I’m excited to snowboard and crank back some brewskies,” he said. His break will start a little late as he has a volleyball tournament the weekend before break starts in Kansas at Kansas Wesleyan.

Junior Morgan Pietig is headed back home to Kansas City, Missouri. She plans on going and watching the Big 12 basketball tournament for the first part of the break and then going to relax at her lake house at the Lake of the Ozarks.

We at “The Simpsonian” wish everyone a great and safe break!