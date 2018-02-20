Sweet 103: Good treats and good times

INDIANOLA, Iowa — After their busiest week of the year, it’s back to the daily grind for Sweet 103.

After growing up in Des Moines and moving to the Indianola community, owner Marty Davis saw a need for a specialty bakery.

“It’s a great community, and there seemed to be a need and opportunity,” Davis said.

Sweet 103 is not your typical bakery. Though they are busiest around the holidays, Valentine’s Day and wedding seasons, Sweet 103 specializes in chocolate creations and their unique ‘shot pops.’

‘Shot pops’ are a twist on the traditional cake pop. They are infused with cocktails or family friendly fruity flavors. Davis said these are fun for parties and events.

“We also do artisan breads, cakes, cookies and puff pastries. Everything is made from scratch, something you can’t get just anywhere. It is a labor of love,” Davis said.

Recently, Sweet 103 started creating a variety of candies, including chocolate candies shaped like sushi rolls.

Sweet 103 chocolate sculptures come from Davis’ 15 years of experience in floral design. She developed a chocolate clay to create beautiful designs.

“Now I sculpt with chocolate. Anything you can make with clay, you can make with chocolate clay,” Davis said.

And customers come in for more than just the tasty treats—they come in for conversation.

“We have a good time, and people enjoy coming in. Since we have such a good time, it really offsets getting up at 3 a.m.,” Davis said.

If you’re interested, stop on by Tuesday–Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Come in, and pick out what you want. If you want something special or something not in the case, we’ll make it to order,” Davis said.